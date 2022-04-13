‘Stop the genocide’: Ukrainians rally at Times Square

Russian artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities and residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages.

Genocide is defined as the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group.

Creating a starvation environment, executions of civilians and other brutalities are part of the Russian strategy in destroying the Ukrainians and their will for self-determination.

Ukrainians from the metro area rallied at Times Square this past Saturday to protest what they are calling genocide perpetrated by Russian troops (and their hired mercenaries). Demonstrators also held signs asking for more military support. From Times Square rallies marched to the Ukrainian Consulate.