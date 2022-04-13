Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Manhattan

‘Stop the genocide’: Ukrainians rally at Times Square

By Tequila Minsky
In solidarity with Ukrainian, so people don’t get weary of the war.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

Russian artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities and residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages. 

Genocide is defined as the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group. 

Creating a starvation environment,  executions of civilians and other brutalities are part of the Russian strategy in destroying the Ukrainians and their will for self-determination. 

Dan Rattiner speaks with Natasha Udensiva Lecturer of International Affairs – Episode 69

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Ukrainians from the metro area rallied at Times Square this past Saturday to protest what they are calling genocide perpetrated by Russian troops (and their hired mercenaries). Demonstrators also held signs asking for more military support. From Times Square rallies marched to the Ukrainian Consulate. 

Sanctions are not enough.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Ukrainians gather to voice: Stop the Genocide.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
The colors of homeland, the flag, unite Ukrainians as they suffer while watching their kinsmen killed and homeland destroyed.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

