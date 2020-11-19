Suspect attacks man and pushes him onto Manhattan subway tracks: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a man who attacked someone at a Midtown subway station after the victim refused to give him money.

Authorities say that at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 18, a 36-year-old man was waiting for the downtown B/D train at the 42nd Street—Bryant Park station on the southbound platform when an unknown man approached him and begged for money. When the victim refused, the suspect proceeded to punch the victim multiple times in the face.

The suspect then threw the victim onto the southbound tracks before fleeing the station. The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Sixth Avenue. The victim sustained minor injuries to his knee and hands and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was treated and released.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect taken from the train station. He is described as a 20-year-old man with a medium complexion and a medium build, brown eyes, black hair, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a track jacket with white and black stripes on the sleeves, red sweatpants with white letters on the legs and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.