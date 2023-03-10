Suspect fires multiple rounds into man sitting in car in Washington Heights: NYPD

A 26-year-old man was shot several times by an unknown assailant while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in Washington Heights earlier this month, according to police.

The victim was in the vehicle in front of 4126 Broadway when the suspect approached, displayed a firearm and discharged several rounds at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. The 26-year-old was struck twice in the right arm, once in the left arm and had a graze wound to his face.

The suspect fled the scene on foot eastbound on West 174th St. toward Wadsworth Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police have released a photo and video of the suspect. The alleged perpetrator was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a black backpack, and gray and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).