Suspect identified in brutal Flatiron District stabbing that killed 18-year-old man

Police say that they have identified a suspect in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in the Flatiron District earlier this week.

On Dec. 22, the NYPD announced that they were looking for 18-year-old Thierno Bah in connection to the death of Bronx resident Denzel Bimpey.

According to police, at 10:41 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers from the 13th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress at East 26th Street and Park Avenue S. Upon their arrival, cops found Dimpey with multiple stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arm.

Bimpey was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Bimpey was attacked in an apparent case of mistaken identity. Earlier that day, Bimpey was traveling by bus from SUNY Morrisville with some of his fellow classmates back down to the city to visit family for the holidays. When the bus was in Syracuse, Bimpey, who was not a gang member, was accused by a group of about four students from Onondaga College of being in a crew.

After he stepped off the bus in Manhattan, police say that Bimpey was stabbed by members of the ‘Six Block’ gang.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.