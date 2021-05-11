Suspect sought for throwing drink at Asian victim and hurling hateful speech: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a bigot who threw a drink on an Asian man in a Greenwich Village subway station.

According to police, at 10:39 a.m. on April 15 a 34-year-old man was standing on the southbound R platform inside the Eighth Street–New York University station when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect threw an orange beverage at the man and said,” F— you, Asian a–hole!” and walked away.

There were no injuries incurred as a result. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance video and photo of the suspect taken from the incident location:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.