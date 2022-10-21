Suspect sought for pushing man onto Brooklyn train track

Police are looking for a suspect who pushed a man onto a Brooklyn train track on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 a man was pushed onto the track at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs subway station. The suspect then fled the scene and headed eastbound on Myrtle Avenue.

The victim was not struck by a train as a result and was treated by paramedics at the scene for his injuries.

Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and a black vest. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.