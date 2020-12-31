Suspect takes cab on joy ride after stabbing driver in the neck multiple times in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the crook who stabbed a Bensonhurst cab driver in the neck and with a nail file before trying to make off with his wheels during a trip from hell on Monday afternoon.

The suspect is said to have entered the rear passenger seat of a cab outside a livery service near the corner of 86th Street and Bay 28th Street and asked the 52-year-old driver to take him to Bay Parkway and 81st Street at around 12:50 pm on Dec. 28.

When they arrived at the location, cops say the passenger pulled out a nail file and began stabbing the driver in the neck. The two then switched places and the suspect took the 2007 Toyota Sienna on a brief joyride, until the car collided with several other vehicles in the vicinity of West Ninth Street and Avenue S, according to authorities.

The perp then exited the cab and fled on foot with the victim’s Samsung LG cellphone.

Paramedics rushed the cabbie to NYU Langone-Brooklyn in stable condition, where doctors treated him for cuts and puncture wounds.

The perp took no other property, and cops recorded no other injuries.

Footage released from the scene of the crash shows the man leaving the scene in a seemingly calm fashion.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.