The NYPD is looking for two suspects who they say assaulted a police officer during the recent Union Square riot last weekend.

According to police, at approximately 3:46 p.m. at Union Square East and 14th Street, police officers were trying to disperse a large group of individuals during the riot. At this time, two unknown individuals threw construction barrels at a 59-year-old on-duty male officer, striking him with the barrels.

The officer sustained multiple injuries to his body as a result, including a head injury. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The riot broke out earlier in the afternoon when hundreds of fans of the YouTube sensation Kai Carlo Cenat turned out to the area for a giveaway. A fight broke out, leading to the arrest of 65 individuals at the scene, including Cenat himself, who was charged with allegedly inciting a riot. Cenat was issued a desk appearance ticket for the charges.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.