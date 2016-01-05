Suspects armed with guns, machete robbed victim in the Bronx, NYPD says

Authorities are looking for a group of gun-toting, machete-wielding men who broke into a Bronx apartment, tied up the resident and robbed him.

Police said that three male suspects were armed with two guns and a machete when they forced their way into a Tiebout Avenue home on Dec. 14 at 12:30 p.m. The suspects assaulted the 28-year-old male victim and tied him up before stealing cash, jewelry, three cellphones and a laptop.

The victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, cops said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.