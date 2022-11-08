Suspects sought for committing two Queens car thefts in one day: NYPD

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who stole two cars in one day in Queens last month.

According to police, at 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 24 a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway when two unknown men, armed with firearms, pulled up behind him in another vehicle. The suspects got out of the car and banged on the victim’s window, demanding that he get out of the car.

The suspects tried to take the car, but were unable to get it started. In an effort to not leave empty-handed, the suspects took off with the victim’s cellphones and backpack, valued together at $4,315. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

At 6 a.m. that same day, a 42-year-old man was walking to his car in the vicinity of 35th Avenue and 146th Street when a 2018 Honda Pilot with three unknown men inside pulled up to his vehicle. The men got out of the car and tapped the victim’s window with firearms before dragging him out of the car.

The suspects proceeded to put a plastic bag around the victim’s head and zip-tied his hands while demanding money. After driving the victim around in his vehicle, the victim complied and directed them to where the money was in his home. The crooks then released the victim from the zip-ties and drove him to an unknown location in Nassau County, where they dropped the victim off before fleeing in the victim’s car along with the original car the suspects came in and an undetermined amount of cash from the victim’s home.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered in the confines of the 109th Precinct on Nov. 2.

The male individuals removed an undetermined amount of cash from the victim’s residence and the victim refused medical attention at the scene. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered within the confines of the 109 Precinct on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website. All calls are strictly confidential.