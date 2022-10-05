Quantcast
Harlem

Suspects sought for injuring two after firing into a crowd on Harlem street

Two men sought in Harlem for firing into a crowd.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who fired multiple times at a group on a Harlem street. 

Police say that at 7 a.m. on Oct. 4, two unknown men were seen walking toward 304 Lenox Avenue. The suspects then pulled out firearms and shot multiple times at a group near the location before fleeing the scene southbound on Lenox Avenue on foot.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident: a 21-year-old man with a graze wound to his neck and a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Both victims were taken to Health and Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

