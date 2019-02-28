News 12-year-old boy arrested in anti-Semitic graffiti investigation at Queens school Hateful messages and swastikas were written in chalk at P.S. 139 in Rego Park. A 12-year-old boy was charged in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti found scrawled at a Queens schoolyard. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated February 28, 2019 12:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 12-year-old boy was arrested less than a week after swastikas and the words "Hail Hitler" were found written in chalk in a Queens schoolyard, police said Thursday. The boy, who lives in Queens and is being charged as a minor, was charged with aggravated harassment. He was not identified by police. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea praised police after the arrest, tweeting Wednesday that "no matter the face of hate, the NYPD, partnered with the community, has ZERO tolerance." The arrest comes just days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed State Police to assist the NYPD's investigation into the hateful graffiti, which was discovered by a school custodian on Feb. 22 in the yard of P.S. 139 in Rego Park, Queens. "New Yorkers stand with the Jewish community against anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Cuomo had said. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.