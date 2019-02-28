LATEST PAPER
12-year-old boy arrested in anti-Semitic graffiti investigation at Queens school

Hateful messages and swastikas were written in chalk at P.S. 139 in Rego Park.

A 12-year-old boy was charged in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti found scrawled at a Queens schoolyard. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A 12-year-old boy was arrested less than a week after swastikas and the words "Hail Hitler" were found written in chalk in a Queens schoolyard, police said Thursday.

The boy, who lives in Queens and is being charged as a minor, was charged with aggravated harassment. He was not identified by police. 

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea praised police after the arrest, tweeting Wednesday that "no matter the face of hate, the NYPD, partnered with the community, has ZERO tolerance."

The arrest comes just days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed State Police to assist the NYPD's investigation into the hateful graffiti, which was discovered by a school custodian on Feb. 22 in the yard of P.S. 139 in Rego Park, Queens. 

"New Yorkers stand with the Jewish community against anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Cuomo had said.

