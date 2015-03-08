Syracuse University student Sabrina Cammock’s cause of death requires more tests: ME’s office

The medical examiner’s office needs more tests, after performing an initial autopsy yesterday, to determine what caused the death of a Syracuse University student athlete who was found in a Times Square hotel over the weekend.

Sabrina Cammock, 21, was found in bed inside the Edison Hotel, on West 47th Street, at about 9:20 a.m. on Saturday. There were no visible signs of trauma, police said.

An initial autopsy was conducted Sunday, but further studies were ordered following that to determine the “cause and manner of death,” said Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the ME’s office.

Cammock was a senior majoring in public health and a member of the women’s track and field team specializing in sprinting distances, Syracuse University Dean of Student Affairs Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz said in an email to students and faculty on Saturday.

“It is a painful time for our entire campus community whenever we are faced with a tragedy such as this,” she said in the email. “Chancellor Syverud, on behalf of the full University community, extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to Sabrina’s family, friends, and loved ones during this very difficult time. We mourn as a campus community with all those whose lives Sabrina touched.”

Cammock posted several photos of herself in Syracuse garb on her Facebook page. In one image, she posed with several others who appear to be teammates.