City Council members will consider a proposal for a high-rise tech center on 14th Street at a subcommittee meeting Tuesday.

The building, between Third and Fourth avenues, was proposed by the Bill de Blasio administration in partnership with a private company. Named the Union Square Tech Training Center, it would be 21 stories of office, education, job training, retail and community event space, according to the proposal. The plans have been approved by the City Planning Commission and will be reviewed by the city council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises Tuesday.

But some East Village and Greenwich Village have concerns that the center would lead to the construction of more high-rise buildings, transforming their neighborhoods into what they call “midtown south.” Members of the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation plan to attend the subcommittee’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. to call for the council to only approve the plan if they also put new zoning rules in place to curb the growth of more high-rise developments in the area.

Several tall buildings are already under construction in the neighborhoods, and the preservation group considers them “completely out of scale and character for the neighborhood,” executive director of the group, Andrew Berman, said earlier this year.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Community Board 3 said they agreed with the preservation group that there should be updated height restrictions in the neighborhoods, but otherwise approve of the proposal.

The city has said the zoning changes that the village society is calling for are “unrelated” to the tech center proposal.

“The Union Square Tech Hub stands on its own merits. Its purpose is to provide a gateway for real New Yorkers — kids from our high schools, public housing and immigrant communities — to get training and a good paying job in tech,” Melissa Grace, deputy press secretary, said in February. “It is disappointing some groups would use the project to change unrelated zoning blocks away.”