Teen boy killed, another injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD says

The boys were shot near Broadway and Jefferson streets in Bed-Stuy, police said.

Two teenage boys were shot, one fatally, in Bed-Stuy early Friday morning, June 9, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Netflix / Eric Liebowitz

A 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Friday morning, police said.

Kieth Kyser, 17, and the 14-year-old victim left a party at Kyser’s house just before 1:50 a.m., stopping at a nearby convenience store before they ran into a group of four teens — two males and two females — near Broadway and Jefferson streets in Bed-Stuy, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

“And it looked like, from what we understand, they were trying to shake hands, at which point someone fired rounds striking the 17-year-old, causing his demise and injuring the 14-year-old as well,” Boyce said during an unrelated news conference Friday.

Kyser was shot in the torso and leg, and the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh, police said. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital Center, where Kyser was pronounced dead.

Police are questioning a person of interest in the shooting, Boyce said. Charges were expected to be filed against the person, according to a police source.

Boyce said investigators don’t believe the dispute started at the party that the teens had left, but added that they are still looking into the motive.