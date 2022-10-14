Teen in critical condition after subway shooting in Far Rockaway: cops

A 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition Friday after a shooting inside a Queens train station, police confirmed.

NYPD officers responded to reports of gunfire inside the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station at around 3:50 p.m. While the exact details surrounding the shooting are not yet known, police sources say the teen was gunned down while on the platform. He was hit with a single bullet to the chest. EMS rushed the young man to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The MTA announced that train service has been suspended between Rockaway-Mott Avenue and Broad Channel in both directions and advised straphangers to find alternative routes.

This latest spark of gun violence comes after Top Cop Keechant Sewell told amNewYork Metro that she is flooding the transit system with more police officers to try and curb the bullet storm.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork Metro for further updates.