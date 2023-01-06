Teen shot in the wrist on Brooklyn street, shooter remains at large

A teen is recovering after he was shot in the wrist in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct found a 14-year-old boy outside of 71 Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville suffering from a gunshot wound to the right wrist just after 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 5. Paramedics rushed the youngster to Brookdale Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Detectives are searching for a teen who fled eastbound on Riverdale Avenue wearing a red jacket. The evidence collection unit recovered three shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.