Brooklyn

Teen shot in the wrist on Brooklyn street, shooter remains at large

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
An officer stands near a crime scene where a teen was shot in Brooklyn.
Police from the 73rd Precinct are investigating a shooting that left a 14 year old boy with a gunshot wound to the wrist outside of 71 Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Jan. 5, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A teen is recovering after he was shot in the wrist in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct found a 14-year-old boy outside of 71 Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville suffering from a gunshot wound to the right wrist just after 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 5. Paramedics rushed the youngster to Brookdale Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. 

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are searching for a teen who fled eastbound on Riverdale Avenue wearing a red jacket. The evidence collection unit recovered three shell casings from the scene. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

A teen boy is recovering after being shot in the wrist at 71 Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Thursday, Jan 5,2022.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Officers investigate a shooting that left a 14 year old boy with injuries to the wrist outside 71 Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

