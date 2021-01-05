NYC SHOOTINGS: Three take bullets in Bronx and Brooklyn gunfire | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bullets keep flying across the city in the new year, as three more individuals in the Bronx and Brooklyn were shot and wounded between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The first incident happened in the Bronx at about 7:39 p.m. on Jan. 4, when a 35-year-old woman was shot in front of the Bronx River Houses at 1420 Bronx River Ave.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, detectives have not yet established a possible motive for why an unidentified gunman shot her in the right leg.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment. She is expected to make a recovery.

Cops described the shooter as an unknown Black man who, after firing the shot, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

About an hour later in Brooklyn, a 23-year-old man took a bullet to his ankle during a dispute in the lobby of a Brownsville apartment building.

The gunfire broke out at about 8:22 p.m. on Jan. 4 inside the location on Tapscott Street near Howard Avenue.

Cops said the victim was embroiled in a verbal dispute with an unidentified suspect who pulled out a gun and shot him in the right ankle. The shooter then fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Brookdale University Hospital.

Finally, at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 5, a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in an apartment building at 240 Lott Ave. in Brownsville.

Police sources said the victim was being “highly uncooperative” with detectives when asked about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. He’s currently being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.