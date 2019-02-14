A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death blocks from his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

Pernell Pompey was found with multiple stab wounds outside a bodega on the corner of East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue, across from Fordham University, at about 7:20 p.m., cops said.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened about a half block away, an NYPD spokesman said.

Pompey, who lived a few blocks away on Marion Avenue, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There may have been two or three other men involved in the incident, police said, but further details were not immediately available.

The investigation was ongoing.

The stabbing happened less than a mile from where 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death by alleged gang members in June. The gruesome murder, which was caught on surveillance footage, shocked the community and led to a social media campaign using the hashtag #JusticeforJunior. Fourteen men have been arrested in the case.