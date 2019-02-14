LATEST PAPER
36° Good Morning
36° Good Morning
News

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in the Bronx, NYPD says

The stabbing happened blocks from where the boy lived, police said.

A teen boy was stabbed to death in

A teen boy was stabbed to death in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death blocks from his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. 

Pernell Pompey was found with multiple stab wounds outside a bodega on the corner of East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue, across from Fordham University, at about 7:20 p.m., cops said.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened about a half block away, an NYPD spokesman said. 

Pompey, who lived a few blocks away on Marion Avenue, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There may have been two or three other men involved in the incident, police said, but further details were not immediately available. 

The investigation was ongoing. 

The stabbing happened less than a mile from where 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death by alleged gang members in June. The gruesome murder, which was caught on surveillance footage, shocked the community and led to a social media campaign using the hashtag #JusticeforJunior. Fourteen men have been arrested in the case.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants
Olga Naidenko, senior science adviser for children's environmental Potential health effects from exposure to lead