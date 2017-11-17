Admit it, the last thing you want to do is talk about politics this Thanksgiving.

Recent news cycles seem to mostly consist of partisan fights, sexual assault accusations and scandal — none of which are fun topics when you’re sitting across the table from your highly opinionated aunt or uncle. And with a few drinks, those topics can turn into ugly arguments pretty quickly.

So when conversation starts to veer toward President Donald Trump’s Twitter account or any of the men recently accused of sexual misconduct, here are some lighter news topics to bring up:

637-pound green bean casserole

An Italian restaurant set a Guinness World Record this week by making a 637-pound green bean casserole. Why? We’re not really sure, but it’s definitely a conversation starter. Here are some other food records that have been broken in the city.

NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar

You’re bound to get some laughs by sharing the pictures from this year’s NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar, featuring the city’s hottest cabbies.

Fall TV shows

There are countless conversations about TV shows this fall season. “This Is Us,” “The Good Doctor” and “Stranger things” are just a few popular ones to start with. And if you’re looking for something to watch this holiday, here are some recommendations.

Macy’s parade balloons

Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition for many families, and it can easily be a distraction from politics. Encourage your family to discuss which balloon is best and why.

New York vs. Chicago pizza

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesman caused a stir on Twitter recently when he said Chicago has better pizza than New York. “You are the press secretary for the mayor of NYC & you’re betraying a great city right now. TOMATO SOUP IN A BREAD BOWEL ISN’T PIZZA. IT’S AN ABOMINATION,” one Twitter user said in response. Depending on where your family or friends are from, this could lead to a heated debate.

Cat videos

If all else fails, just do a quick search for cute cat (or dog) videos. We can almost guarantee they will go over well.