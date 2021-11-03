The Art Show announces new fall dates and will showcase 72 exhibitions

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Art Dealers Association Of America’s (ADAA) annual fair, “The Art Show” returns to The Park Avenue Armory from Nov. 3-7 and will feature 72 curated exhibitions.

The Art Show is showcasing top art galleries in the United States and will feature over 400 years of paintings, sculpture works on paper, textile art, and photography. Allowing visitors to see more than 40 solo exhibitions, including rare and never-before-seen works.

“There are so many wonderful exhibitions planned by the galleries and more than half of the fair is devoted to solo artist exhibitions,” said Maureen Bray, ADAA’s Executive Director. “Some highlights include, Corbett vs. Dempsey’s showcase of drawings by Emilio Cruz and canvases by Omar Velázquez—both of different generations of the broader Caribbean diaspora, their work engages their national and ethnic identities through allegory and allusion and exhibited by Shoshana Wayne Gallery, featuring major works such as her iconic red lipstick renderings of Marcel Duchamp’s urinals.”

Throughout the week, The Art Show will feature public conversations with major collectors, curators, museum leaders, and industry experts including collector Alvin Hall, writer and editor Brian Broitcour, and curator Christiane Paul, and among others.

“The gallerists wanted to create a platform to share the work of the artists they represent with a very wide audience and give them the chance to experience museum-quality exhibitions all under one roof, while also supporting a good cause,” said Bray. “Today, the ADAA is comprised of nearly 190 member galleries from across the United States, 72 of which come together each year to present The Art Show.”

There will be a third annual ADAA Upper East Side Gallery Walk. The walk will be a collaboration between 27 ADAA member galleries in the Park Avenue Armory’s surrounding neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

To purchase a ticket will cost $30 to attend The Art Show and to attend The Benefit Perview to celebrate the opening, ticket prices vary, but all proceeds of the show will support a critical New York City non-profit, Henry Street Settlement.

“The ADAA and Henry Street Settlement have partnered for more than 33 years to mount this event,” said Bray. “Henry Street is an incredible organization that provides a huge range of social and health services to thousands of New Yorkers every year. The Art Show is Henry Street’s single largest source of unrestricted funding every year, so our continued partnership is critical, and represents the commitment of gallerists’ to their neighborhoods and communities.”

For more information visit www.TheArtShow.org