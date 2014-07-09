The Lowline will become the world’s first underground park

The world’s first underground park is slated to be built on the Lower East Side, in the one-acre former Williamsburg …

The entrance to the walking and biking path on the Williamsburg bridge on the Lower East Side, Monday, July 7, 2014. Photo Credit: YouTube/tokyocheesesteak

The world’s first underground park is slated to be built on the Lower East Side, in the one-acre former Williamsburg Bridge Trolley Terminal under Delancey Street.

The Lowline, formally known as the Delancey Underground, was first proposed in 2011 and will occupy a large historical trolley terminal at the site that went unused since 1948.

According to TheLowline.org, the park will use solar technology to bring light into the space via the creation of a “remote skylight.”

According to the site, in this approach, sunlight passes through a glass shield above the parabolic collector, and is reflected and gathered at one focal point, and directed underground. The sunlight is transmitted onto a reflective surface underground, which then transmits it into the space, allowing for natural light and growth of greenery.

The project received widespread attention and support after a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2012 raised more than $155,000 with 3,300 backers.

Between now and 2017 the team behind the project aims to complete negotiations with the MTA and the city to build and operate the subterranean park.

The park is slated to open to the public in 2018.