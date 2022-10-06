The Second City to open first New York City location in Brooklyn next summer

The famous comedy institution The Second City announced that it’s very first New York City location will open next summer.

According to Twitter, the new location will open in Williamsburg in 2023. The new location will include a mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

SC & NYC?! Talk about a match made in comedy heaven! Our first-ever physical NYC location will open Summer of 2023! The space will feature a newly built mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar in Williamsburg! “In Newwwwwww Yorkkkkkkkkkk!”🗽 pic.twitter.com/4qokU8aDLg — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) October 6, 2022

This new 11,900-square-foot location will join The Second City’s current locations, which are Chicago, Hollywood and Toronto. The Second City has trained a number of well-known comedians, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Chris Farley, to name a few.

“New York City is a renowned hub for talent and culture, and we could not be more thrilled to bring The Second City’s unique brand of improv-based entertainment and education to the city as we continue to foster the next generation of comedy,” said The Second City CEO, Ed Wells. “We launch at a time of tremendous momentum for the brand, expanding our footprint in Toronto, Canada and garnering critical acclaim for our latest shows. We look forward to serving the New York City market across all of our services and bringing smiles, laughter and the full Second City experience to the Big Apple.”

In 2023, The Second City Toronto will celebrate its 50th year, followed by the 65th anniversary of The Second City Chicago in 2024.

For more information about The Second City, visit secondcity.com.