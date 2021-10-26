Here are some things to do in Manhattan from Oct. 28- Nov. 5

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Thursday Oct. 28

Beat The Bomb’s Halloween Photo Contest– Beat The Bomb, an immersive video game experience, is offering a special Halloween experience through Sunday, Oct. 31. Players can participate in Beat The Bomb’s Halloween Photo Contest for the chance to win $1,000 and also get blasted with Halloween-themed paint. To enter, wear your scariest mask to play, post your pics and videos to IG or Tik Tok and tag @BeatTheBomb using #HalloweenBlast. At Beat The Bomb, groups of 2 – 6 players can choose from five different immersive games lasting 60 minutes each. Players must earn time on the bomb clock by beating levels and disarm the paint bomb before time runs out. Ticket prices vary. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 255 Water Street.

Mexico Week: Día De Muertos at Rockefeller Center- Through November 2, Mexican folk-art sculptures will be on display at the Rockefeller Center to honor Day of the Dead. The sculptures were unveiled on Oct. 22. This outside art display is free and open to the public.

Halloween on the Harlem Meer: Pumpkin Flotilla- Come dressed in your costume to celebrate Halloween on the Harlem Meer. Attendees can drop off their carved pumpkin and find a spot along the edge of the Meer to watch the jack-o’-lanterns float by in New York’s largest pumpkin flotilla. Free. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Charles A. Dana Discovery Center.

Friday Oct. 29

Eurovision’s Lesley Roy To Perform at EurovisioNYC Halloween Party– Enjoy a show from special musical guest Lesley Roy, Ireland’s representative to the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. Drag stars Ronda Vu and Thin Mint will also perform. The party will also include EurovisioNYC’s first ever lip-sync battle and a costume contest with prizes. $10. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Rockbar, 185 Christopher Street.

Flatiron Food, History & Architecture Tour– Explore the history and architecture of the Flatiron and Union Square neighborhoods while enjoying food at famous spots and hidden gems. $56. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eataly 200 5th Ave New York, NY 10010.

Saturday Oct. 30

For the Growls evening of music and dancing– For The Gowrls, a Brooklyn based Black trans-led collective that raises funds for Black transgender people, will host “The Heavenly Realm,” a Halloween party at The Standard, East Village. The evening will include performances and DJ sets curated by For the Gowrls. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to support the Black transgender community. $15.82. 9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. 25 Cooper Square New York, NY 10003.

Gorey 849 Halloween Ball– Kimpton Hotel Eventi’s fifth annual Halloween ball will be an immersive experience, taking guests into a fantastical, scary artistic installation inspired by iconic writer and artist Edward Gorey. Real Housewife of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs will be the Mistress of Ceremony with performances by Amanda Lepore and The Girls of Karen Black. Real Housewife of New York, Luann de Lesseps is a guest of honor. $165. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. SECOND. at Kimpton Hotel Eventi.

Sunday Oct. 31

Around The World In 80 Days: A New Dance Adaptation– Choreographed by Matthew Westerby and directed by Jim Furlong, this performance shows audiences an array of dance forms from countries around the world. Free. 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hudson Guild 441 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001

Spooky Bazaar: Halloween Special– Visit NYC’s oldest and largest curated market, Grand Bazaar NYC. This week it will be transformed for Halloween into a “Spooky Bazaar” with over 120 vendors, many of which will be in costume. Guests will be greeted by scary and ghostly decorations and are highly encouraged to show up in costume. There will be a selection of sweet treats from artisanal food vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free entrance. Donations accepted. Grand Bazaar NYC 100 West 77th Street New York, NY 10024

Monday Nov. 1

Bootcamp workout on the Hudson River NYC– Join trainers to lead you through a full body workout. Bring a friend, a mat, water and towel. $35. 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pier 46 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway New York, NY 10014

Exhibition: Visual Artist Airspace 2020-2021 Cohort: Review Retrospective– View work by visual artist AIRspace residents Carlos Rosales-Silva, Hyperlink Press, Sa’dia Rehman, and Shirley Bruno. Their displayed work was developed during their residency period at Abrons Arts Center and curated by Brooke Nicholas. Review Retrospective works explore ideas of self-selected history and the rewriting of personal narratives and historical movements. Free. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Abrons Arts Center 466 Grand Street New York, NY 10002

Tuesday Nov. 2

New York Public Library English Conversation Hour– This in-person event held by the New York Public Library is an informal class for English language learners and fluent English speakers to discuss topics like life, art, music, films, food, culture and current events. Participation takes place in small group settings. Free. 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL).

BalletCollective 10th Anniversary Season Performance– Celebrate 10 years of world premieres featuring the NYC premiere of “Natural History,” the first full ballet created and performed in the U.S. after the start of the pandemic, two iconic BalletCollective works will also be performed. The performance includes 14 dancers from New York City Ballet and Martha Graham Dance Company. $20- $100. 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Bohemian National Hall 321 E 73rd St, New York, NY

Wednesday Nov. 3

In-Person Class: Classic Handmade Pasta– Learn how to make pasta dough and how to shape it into fettuccine and pappardelle noodles. Participants will make pappardelle with chicken sausage marinara and fettuccine with vegetable ragout. $59. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hyatt House New York/Chelsea 815 6th Ave, New York, NY

Central Park Scavenger Hunt– Experience Central Park with a scavenger hunt. Bring a team or join one when you arrive. Teams of five will set out to find fun and historical things that are already part of the park. Each team will have 90 minutes to find as many clues as they can inside the park. The team that uncovers the most clues will win a prize. Following the hunt, participants will head to a local restaurant for some food. Prices vary. 12:30 p.m to 2:00 p.m. The Dakota 1 W 72nd St, New York, NY

Thursday Nov. 4

96th Street Library Book Discussion: Jack by Marilynne Robinson– Join the book discussion about Jack by Marilynne Robinson. Copies are available at the 96th Street Library. This month’s book tells the story of John Ames Boughton, the beloved, erratic and grieved-over prodigal son of a Presbyterian minister from Gilead, Iowa. Free. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 96th Street Library

Outdoor Music Class– Mind Body Music’s group classes combine play, music and education. Participants will sing songs, dance to popular music and enjoy story time. This event is for young children and families. $25. 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. 1477 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10028

Friday Nov. 5

Media Art Xploration 2021 Neuroverse Festival– Produced in collaboration with New York live arts, this in-Person festival features live performances, immersive installations and conversations around world-expanding innovations in neuroscience, artificial intelligence and the human-machine collaboration. The event brings together over 30 artists, 20 scientists and 15 shows over the course of three days. Ticket prices vary. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. venues vary depending on the show. For more information visit: https://mediaartexploration.org

Stand-up comedy with Fortune Feimster: 2 Sweet 2 Salty– Enjoy new material from stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune Feimster. Fortune Feimster has appeared on the radio, on screen and is currently touring her stand-up across the nation. Fortune Feimster’s one-hour special, SWEET & SALTY, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for Best Comedy Special for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Tickets start at $29.50. 7 p.m. Town Hall 123 W 43rd St, New York, NY