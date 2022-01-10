Three in custody after man was found shot in car parked in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the chest on a Bronx street on Sunday night.

Authorities say that at 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 9, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot in front of 1005 Walton Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Three people were taken into custody near the incident location, but no charges have been announced at this time. The investigation is ongoing.