East Village

Three injured in East Village blaze

By Posted on
FDNY
A fire broke out in the East Village on Wednesday night.
Photo by Dean Moses

An East Village fire that broke out at an apartment building on Wednesday night left at least three people injured, FDNY sources said.

According to the FDNY, firefighters received 911 calls that a fire had broken out inside the five-story structure located at 210 East 5th St. just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Nearby residents watched on in shock as emergency services battled the blaze.

Photo by Dean Moses

FDNY reported that some 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the engulfing flames. The first responders were able to extinguish it in just under an hour at 6:59 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Three residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two victims were rushed to Cornell Hospital, and the other refused medical treatment at the scene, FDNY confirmed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. 

Photo by Dean Moses

