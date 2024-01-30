Three men indicted for stabbing fellow asylum seeker to death at Randall’s Island migrant shelter: DA

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Three migrants were indicted Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a fellow asylum seeker to death at the Randall’s Island migrant shelter earlier this month, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Moises Coronado, 33-year-old Ferneys Horta, and 27-year-old Anthony Navas allegedly attacked 24-year-old Dafren Canizalez inside the cafeteria of Randall Island’s Tent City on Jan. 6, and it was all over a love interest.

Canizalez apparently punched Coronado while in the cafeteria because he believed the Venezuelan had spoken to his girlfriend, according to police sources. Coronado then retreated to his cot where he not only retrieved a knife but also recruited Navas and Horta as backup.

“My mother didn’t raise a punk. I wasn’t gonna let anybody punch me in the face,” Coronado allegedly later told police after being cuffed for the murder.

Returning to the cafeteria, Coronado punched Canizalez while the trio chased the victim, swinging knives at him, according to court documents. Canizalez attempted to flee but his escape was blocked by locked doors. Coronado allegedly stabbed his victim multiple times including in the chest.

“The wound is about four to six inches deep. It hits his aorta, and he bleeds to death,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said days after the attack.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the attack “brutal.”

“As alleged, Dafren Canizalez was brutally killed in an attack by a group, who trapped and chased him until he collapsed,” Bragg said. “Everyone who comes into our city deserves to be safe, and we will continue to hold those who commit serious acts of violence accountable.”

Coronado was slapped with one count of murder in the second degree, while Navas and Horta were hit with manslaughter. All three face gang assault charges. None of the suspects had a prior criminal history; police do not believe Canizalez and Coronado knew one another in their native country.