New Year’s Eve in Times Square: Here’s what to expect for the big ball drop Saturday night

The days of 2022 are numbered, and as it has for decades before, New York City will be ringing in the New Year with a huge celebration in Times Square.

Co-organized by Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, the celebration builds up anticipation for the iconic Ball Drop, which starts to descend at 11:59 p.m. counting down to midnight.

The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2023 and TimesSquareBall.net, as well as on ABC (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”), CNN (“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen”) and Univision (¡Feliz 2023!).

The night will kick off at 6 p.m. EST with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball, which sits atop One Times Square, followed by a performance from Hong Kong titled “Fusion, Motion, Inspiration – Hong Kong Rocks!”, presented by the Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA). The night will be hosted by actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett and will be joined by co-host Jeremy Hassell, who has been a part of the celebration since 2016.

The following performances will take place on Times Square’s Planet Fitness and Countdown stages:

Chelsea Cutler (Live stream)

JVKE (Live stream)

Jax (Live stream and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”)

Ava Max (Live stream and “New Year’s Eve Live”)

J-Hope (Live stream and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”)

Sech (Live stream and ¡Feliz 2023!)

New Edition (Live stream and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”)

Osmani Garcia (Live stream and ¡Feliz 2023!)

Duran Duran (Live stream and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”)

ANEW, a New York dance group, will perform a collection of different genres of music and inspire the audience to begin a new Renaissance in 2023. (Live stream)

In addition to the performances, the celebration will highlight a year-in-review news reel by The Associated Press, which will feature some of the most memorable events of 2022.

For the third year in a row, Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square, will bring back its virtual New Year’s Eve experience with the VNYE app. Through the app and website, users from across the world can explore the virtual world of Times Square, play games, and live stream New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square and around the world.

For more information, visit timessquarenyc.org.