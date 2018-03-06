Subway rider attacked in Times Square by man in suit, cops say

Police are searching for a well-dressed man who attacked a straphanger at the Times Square subway station last week.The 22-year-old …

Police are searching for a well-dressed man who attacked a straphanger at the Times Square subway station last week.

The 22-year-old victim was getting off a train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, when a man dressed in a suit and tie approached him from behind and punched him repeatedly in the head, according to police. The suspect continued to pummel the man until he fell to the floor, then he kicked him, cops said.

The attack appears to be random, according to an NYPD spokesman. The suspect had accused the victim of staring at him on the train, but the victim did not respond to his provocation, the spokesman said.

The suspect fled the station after the assault, leaving the man on the floor with bruising and swelling to his face and two chipped teeth, according to cops.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday.