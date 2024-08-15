Two teens stabbed in Times Square subway station: cops

Two teenagers were stabbed while riding a train in Times Square on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers from Transit District 1 rushed to the N/Q/R line near 42nd Street and 7th Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 15 after the NYPD received several 911 calls about the incident.

Police sources said the two victims had become embroiled in an argument with another teen onboard a train that swiftly turned violent.

During the altercation, law enforcement sources said, the suspect stabbed one victim, a 15-year-old boy, in the hand and the other victim, a 16-year-old boy, in the abdomen.

Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital by EMS where they are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a suspect around the same age who they describe as having short black hair and wearing all black.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential