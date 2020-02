An 18-month-old boy died after falling from a sixth-floor window in Crown Heights Wednesday morning, police said. Theodore Nemon landed …

An 18-month-old boy died after falling from a sixth-floor window in Crown Heights Wednesday morning, police said.

Theodore Nemon landed three floors below on a third-floor balcony of the eight-story Crown Street building at about 11:30 a.m.

He was taken to Kings County hospital but died there, police said.