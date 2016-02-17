Robert Andersen charged with punching William White, who refused to buy Statue of Liberty tickets, NYPD says

A 25-year-old man was charged on Wednesday with punching a tourist from Arizona, who then suffered a skull fracture when his head hit the pavement, police said.

Robert Andersen was charged with assault, two days after he allegedly attacked 33-year-old William White in front of the Staten Island Ferry terminal.

White was attacked after he turned down an offer by a woman to buy tickets to see the famous landmark at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, cops said. Police said she walked away, but Andersen is accused of retaliating.

Moments later — and without saying a word — Andersen allegedly sucker punched him.

White fell and hit his head on the ground, police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and treated for a fractured skull.

Attorney information for Andersen was not immediately available.