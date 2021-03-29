Tribeca Film Festival returns this summer with lineup of 12-day in-person screenings and activities | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city’s most popular film festival is coming back this summer, in person, for an outdoor celebration.

The Tribeca Festival™ will transform prominent New York City locations into an in-person multi-screen celebration spanning multiple boroughs. Presented by AT&T, the event will take place from June 9-20.

“Tribeca is a community of the most resilient and talented storytellers on the planet. In 20 years, our community of creators and partners have become a family,” said Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival. “This summer we are excited to reunite as Tribeca becomes a centerpiece of live entertainment in neighborhoods across New York City.”

Since its inception 20 years ago, Tribeca has set out to create opportunities and champion emerging storytellers. The Tribeca tradition will continue this year with a lineup of diverse programming, immersive exhibitions, games, films, concerts and a commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, which will fall on Closing Night for the first time.

“The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11,” Robert De Niro, Co-Founder of Tribeca Festival. “We’re still doing it. And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival.”

For this 20th anniversary of the festival, ticket-holders can safely gather together to enjoy screenings throughout all five boroughs. Tribeca is working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings are in full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

So far, the following venues have been confirmed to host Tribeca screenings: Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards (Manhattan); Empire Outlets (Staten Island), and The MetroTech Commons (Brooklyn). The Tribeca will host screenings with 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas, the first mobile HD screens in the country.

“The story of the Tribeca Film Festival, like New York’s, is a story of resiliency and reinvention. The festival was born from the idea that we can mourn and heal through the power of storytelling and coming together as a community. Today, as we emerge from the worst of a horrific pandemic, it’s events like the Tribeca Film Festival that will give New Yorkers hope for a better and brighter future in the days ahead,” said Scott Rechler, CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty and Chair of the Regional Plan Association.

Signature screenings including Opening and Closing Nights will be announced at a later date. For more updates on the complete list of programming for the 2021 Tribeca Festival in coming weeks, visit tribecafilm.com/festival or follow @Tribeca on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn.