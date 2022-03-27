True colors of the spring: Holi celebration in Queens makes a beautiful comeback

Queens showed its true colors Sunday.

The Phagwah Parade returned on March 27 after a long, two-year hiatus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Known as the festival of colors, the traditional march was traded in for a stationery concert-esque atmosphere on Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard; however, this did not dampen spirits.

Hundreds from all over the five boroughs turned out to commemorate Holi, the Hindu spring festival celebrated throughout North India on the full-moon day of Phalguna and represents the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

On this day, revelers shower one another in multi-colored liquid and power, with each shade carrying a meaning.

From the young to the old, laughter became mixed with a haze of dye that rained down over the crowd as participants highlighted each other in a rainbow. Tossing the colors to Hindu music, the spectrum of powder became so dense at certain points the crowd could barely see a foot ahead of them.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards congratulated his constituents for the high number of vaccinations and promised that next year the parade would return proper. Mayor Adams also attended the celebration, although noticeably attempted to dodge any powder that came his way.

“This is such an important day. Phagwah is the Festival of Colors, and it shows the colors and diversity of our city and what this community means to us,” Adams said. “This is a community that has contributed so much and now this is your moment to say that you are very much part of New York. We look forward to being your partners. You helped me become the mayor, and I’m gonna help you become the strong community that you desire to become.”