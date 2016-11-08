Trump, Clinton Snapchat filters appear on Election Day

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton weren’t just duking it out for the presidency on Tuesday — they also went head-to-head for best election-themed Snapchat Geofilter.

Snapchat got in the Election Day spirit when two custom filters, each paid for by the Trump and Clinton campaigns respectively, popped up on the app just in time for the big day.

Clinton’s, an “I’m with her” ad allowing users to take selfies with their faces inside her “H” logo, was made available to users nationwide on Monday, according to Snap Inc.

Trump took a different approach and emoji-fied himself.

His filter, added to Snapchat on Tuesday, shows a cartooned Trump voting for himself at the polls. It, of course, also featured his “Make America Great Again” slogan.