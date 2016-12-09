Trump: Giuliani won’t be in administration at his own request

If you thought former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani would have a spot in the Trump administration, you thought wrong.

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Giuliani had asked to be removed from consideration for a position in his administration. Trump’s transition team said the conversation transpired during a meeting back on Nov. 29, but did not elaborate on what the position was.

“Rudy Giuliani is an extraordinarily talented and patriotic American. I will always be appreciative of his 24/7 dedication to our campaign after I won the primaries and for his extremely wise counsel,” Trump said in a statement. “He is and continues to be a close personal friend, and as appropriate, I will call upon him for advice and can see an important place for him in the administration at a later date.”

Giuliani had been floated early on as a possible choice for Trump’s secretary of state. He was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters during the presidential race, frequently appearing at campaign events and defending the president-elect on television.

The former New York City mayor said in a statement that he still looks forward to helping Trump “in any way he deems necessary and appropriate.”

“I joined the campaign because I love my country and because having known Donald Trump as a friend for 28 years and observing what he has been able to accomplish, I had no doubt he would be a great president. This is not about me; it is about what is best for the country and the new administration,” Giuliani said in a statement. “Before I joined the campaign I was very involved and fulfilled by my work with my law firm and consulting firm, and I will continue that work with even more enthusiasm.”

Despite reports that Giuliani may not have been a front-runner for the secretary of state job due to possible conflicts of interest, incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said Giuliani was vetted and “passed with flying colors.”

“The team appreciates Rudy’s contributions to the victory and considers him a close friend and adviser,” Priebus added in a statement released by the transition team.

Giuliani will remain a vice chairman of the presidential transition team, which is being led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.