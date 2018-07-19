News Trump Rat returns in Manhattan: Photos Updated July 19, 2018 2:24 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Trump Rat returned to public view on Thursday, just days after another inflatable likeness of President Donald Trump — Trump Baby — flew over London. Commissioned by Chelsea gallery owner John Post Lee and designed by artist Jeffrey Beebe, Trump Rat debuted in NYC in August 2017. A total selfie magnet, TR should continue to stand 15 feet tall at 58th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan at least through the afternoon of July 19, Lee said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A perfect complement to Trump Rat: a blue tie. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Trump Rat is a selfie magnet. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Trump Rat stands 15 feet tall. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert The vinyl Trump Rat was commissioned in 2017 by Chelsea gallery owner John Post Lee and created by artist Jeffrey Beebe. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Matthew Drutt, a co-producer of the Trump Rat project, translates his Vladimir Putin shirt as, "The Most Beloved of The People." Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Yes, Trump Rat accepts touches. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert In the shadow of Trump Rat. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Trump Rat could get friends (including Sessions Poodle)The 15-foot-tall vinyl rat will likely find a more permanent home in Chelsea. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.