Two-alarm blaze rips through Brooklyn apartment building

A raging two-alarm fire tore through a Brooklyn apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, FDNY said.

According to FDNY sources, the fire began ravaging the 3rd floor of fire at 843 Linden Boulevard at approximately 4:27 p.m. on March 1. The flames swiftly spread to the 4th floor, creating a multi-story inferno.

FDNY reports that 25 units responded to the blaze, equaling to about 106 firefighters and EMS members to race to the scene. Firefighters quelled the fire in about 30 minutes, placing it under control at 4:59 p.m.

First responders searched the charred building but reported that nobody had been trapped and that no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.