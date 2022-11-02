Quantcast
Brooklyn

One person injured after fire breaks out in basement of Brooklyn apartment building

By Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters battled a basment fire at 352 Bristol Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Wednesday, Nov 2,
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a fire in the basement of the Marcus Garvey Houses in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

At just after 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, FDNY units responded to 352 Bristol Street to find smoke showing from the basement apartment of a three-story apartment building. Units comprised of 65 firefighters were hampered by a bad hydrant as a car blocked the hydrant. 

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire department personnel deployed two hose lines to knock down the fire in 20 minutes, with the fire being placed under control at 2:05 p.m. A resident suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries, and was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Searches throughout the building yielded negative results. The fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

