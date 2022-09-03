Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Dramatic rescue in Brooklyn high-rise blaze as firefighters save mom, two children

By Lloyd Mitchell
comments
Posted on
Dramatic rescue in Brooklyn high-rise fire
An E-Bike battery explosion trapped a mother and two kids at 1400 Bergen Street in the Albany Houses on Sept. 3, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters in Brooklyn made a dramatic rescue during a high-rise blaze Saturday morning, pulling a young mom and two children out of an apartment.

The blaze apparently resulted from an e-bike battery that exploded, according to sources. 

The incident happened at about 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 3 near the top of the 12-story apartment building within the Albany Houses at 1400 Bergen St. in Crown Heights.

The first responding firefighters encountered heavy, toxic smoke in the stairwell, trapping residents. Eyewitnesses reported seeing children hanging from the windows, desperate to breathe.

That forced firefighters from Ladder Companies 111 and 123 to make a high-angle rescue, climbing over the side of the buildings to get to the victims.

Dramatic rescue in Brooklyn high-rise blaze
Firefighters removed the apartment windows after two children and a mother were rescued after an E-bike explosion.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A firefighter who searched and found the two children is interviewed by a Fire Marshall.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A fire marshal takes pictures of the charred e-bike after two children and a mother were rescued from an apartment fire on Sept. 3, 2022.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Ultimately, New York’s Bravest succeeded in their effort, removing the three victims — who suffered severe smoke inhalation and burns — and bringing them to safety. Paramedics rushed them to local hospitals in serious condition.

Firefighters used a hose line to knock down the fire, which was brought under control at about 11:08 a.m., the Fire Department tweeted.

After battling the fire, members of HazMat 1 and the FDNY marshals removed three badly-charred e-bikes from the apartments. HazMat 1 also confiscated the batteries, which have been known to burst and spark fires in the past.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC