Dramatic rescue in Brooklyn high-rise blaze as firefighters save mom, two children

Firefighters in Brooklyn made a dramatic rescue during a high-rise blaze Saturday morning, pulling a young mom and two children out of an apartment.

The blaze apparently resulted from an e-bike battery that exploded, according to sources.

The incident happened at about 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 3 near the top of the 12-story apartment building within the Albany Houses at 1400 Bergen St. in Crown Heights.

The first responding firefighters encountered heavy, toxic smoke in the stairwell, trapping residents. Eyewitnesses reported seeing children hanging from the windows, desperate to breathe.

That forced firefighters from Ladder Companies 111 and 123 to make a high-angle rescue, climbing over the side of the buildings to get to the victims.

Ultimately, New York’s Bravest succeeded in their effort, removing the three victims — who suffered severe smoke inhalation and burns — and bringing them to safety. Paramedics rushed them to local hospitals in serious condition.

Firefighters used a hose line to knock down the fire, which was brought under control at about 11:08 a.m., the Fire Department tweeted.

After battling the fire, members of HazMat 1 and the FDNY marshals removed three badly-charred e-bikes from the apartments. HazMat 1 also confiscated the batteries, which have been known to burst and spark fires in the past.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.