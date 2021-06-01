NYC SHOOTINGS: Teen slain in Harlem, five injured in Bushwick gunfire

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The latest round of gun violence across New York City between Monday night and early Tuesday morning left a 15-year-old boy in Harlem dead and 11 other victims in Harlem, Brooklyn and Staten Island injured, police reported.

Police said the fatal shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on May 31 at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the 15-year-old boy — identified as Amir James of Ogden Avenue in the Bronx — and a 30-year-old man were standing at a corner when an unidentified shooter approached them and began firing. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Officers from the 25th Precinct responded to the scene moments after the perpetrator fled in an unknown direction. Upon their arrival, cops found James with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and the 30-year-old man with a bullet wound to his right knee.

EMS rushed both victims to nearby Harlem Hospital, where James was pronounced dead a short time later. The 30-year-old shooting victim, meanwhile, remains in stable condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Earlier on Memorial Day evening, five men were shot during an incident in Brooklyn, cops said.

An unidentified gunman opened fire on the group of victims at about 7:49 p.m. along Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown and under investigation.

Police said a 25-year-old man took a bullet to the back; a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso; a 38-year-old man was hit in the arm; and two men, ages 19 and 29, were each wounded in the leg.

All five victims sought treatment at Elmhurst, Wyckoff Heights and Woodhull Hospitals and are expected to recover from their injuries, law enforcement sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, cops said.

Two men were also shot and injured in Staten Island on Tuesday night, it was reported.

Police said the shooting happened at about 8:34 p.m. on May 31 in the rear of an apartment building at 231 Steuben St. in Park Hill.

Officers from the 120th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 19-year-old man shot in the forearm and a 20-year-old wounded in the left thigh. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

EMS rushed both men to Staten Island University Hospital North in stable condition.

Other shootings from Memorial Day and the overnight include the following:

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in front of 2672 8th Ave. in Harlem at about 5:38 p.m. on May 31. Cops said the victim sustained five gunshot wounds to his body, but is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.

A twentysomething man was shot in his torso at the corner of Nostrand Avenue and President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at about 6:09 p.m. on May 31. Cops said a shooter, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black mask, walked up to the victim and began firing. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the arm at the corner of Hemlock Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn at about 4:37 a.m. on June 1. The motive remains unknown, according to police. EMS brought the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition. The suspect remains at large.

