Fire breaks out at Brooklyn apartment building, hazmat called in to remove e-bike batteries: FDNY

Firefighters are fighting a three-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building on Wednesday morning.

At just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, units responded to a fire at 222 East 8th Street in Kensington, where they encountered heavy fire out the windows of fifth, sixth and seventh floor apartments.

“I went back upstairs, a few minutes later we heard alarms and our neighbors had heavy smoke in their apartment,” a building resident told amNewYork Metro.

FDNY units used four hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Searches on the fire floor, fire apartment, and the floor above yielded negative results. The fire was reportedly started in apartment 5J and has affected the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh floors.

Hazmat Company 1 was requested to remove several E-bike batteries.

The fire is still in progress at the time of publication. Two civilians and four firefighters were reportedly injured as a result.