Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Fire breaks out at Brooklyn apartment building, hazmat called in to remove e-bike batteries: FDNY

By Lloyd Mitchell & Emily Davenport
comments
Posted on
Photo Nov 09 2022, 11 00 03 AM (1)
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters are fighting a three-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building on Wednesday morning.

At just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, units responded to a fire at 222 East 8th Street in Kensington, where they encountered heavy fire out the windows of fifth, sixth and seventh floor apartments. 

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“I went back upstairs, a few minutes later we heard alarms and our neighbors had heavy smoke in their apartment,” a building resident told amNewYork Metro.

FDNY units used four hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Searches on the fire floor, fire apartment, and the floor above yielded negative results. The fire was reportedly started in apartment 5J and has affected the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh floors.

Hazmat Company 1 was requested to remove several E-bike batteries.

The fire is still in progress at the time of publication. Two civilians and four firefighters were reportedly injured as a result.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

 

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC