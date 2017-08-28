Two dead after fire engulfs home in Borough Park, NYPD says

A 61-year-old man, 59-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were found inside the house, cops said.

A girl and her parents were found inside the burning house on 44th Street, near 12th Avenue, in Borough Park, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A couple died after they were found in a burning home with their 17-year-old daughter in Brooklyn early Monday, police said.

Firefighters responded to the two-story house on 44th Street, between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 12th Avenue, in Borough Park about 3:50 a.m., the FDNY said.

The blaze was placed under control just before 6 a.m., a spokesman said.

The couple, a 61-year-old man and 59-year-old woman, along with their daughter, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. The man and woman, later identifed as Howard and Evelyn Gluck, were pronounced dead, and the girl was in stable condition, according to police.

Four firefighters were injured, the FDNY said. One was in serious but stable condition and three others had minor injuries, a spokesman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.