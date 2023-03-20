Two men shot, one fatally, inside Bronx deli Sunday night: NYPD

Two men were shot—one fatally—inside a deli in the Wakefield section of the Bronx late Sunday night.

Police received a 911 call of a man shot inside a deli located at 4702 White Plains Rd. at about 11:48 p.m., and upon arrival discovered a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. A second man, 42, was also at the scene with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The 24-year-old was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old was taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending family notification. There have been no arrests.