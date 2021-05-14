Two men sought for attacking four at multiple 4 train stops in Manhattan in less than 15 minutes

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a pair of suspects who attacked four men at three different Manhattan subway stations in less than 15 minutes.

The suspects, described as two Black men, reportedly first approached a 44-year-old man at the 14 St—Union Square station at 4:25 a.m. on May 14. One of the suspects slashed the victim in the face while the other stood nearby and encouraged the attack. The pair then fled the scene on a southbound 4 train. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects struck again at 4:30 a.m. that same morning at the Astor Place subway station. After getting off of the train, the suspects approached two men, aged 40 and 41, on the platform. One suspect slashed the 40-year-old man in the face and punched the 41-year-old man while the other stood by. The assailants then fled the scene on the southbound 4 train. The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Finally, at 4:37 a.m. the suspects deboarded at the Brooklyn Bridge subway station and one man slashed a 44-year-old man in the back of the head while the other stood by. The suspects once again fled on the southbound 4 train. The victim was taken to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

“These were five very serious armed robbery and slashing incidents at stations on the same line. All seemingly could have been prevented by a uniformed presence on each of these platforms,” said NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg. “The responsibility for these vicious attacks does not fall on an already strapped police department – it falls on City Hall and the individuals who are taking advantage of the mayor’s negligence on the issue. If he needed a wake-up call, this is it. Enough is enough. The mayor is risking New York’s recovery every time he lets these incidents go by without meaningful action.”

Meanwhile, the NYPD is also looking for a suspect who assaulted a man inside the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. At 12:30 p.m. on May 5, a 42-year-old man was standing on the B/Q platform and talking on his cellphone when an unknown man came down the stairs. The suspect approached the victim from behind and punched him in the face, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

The suspect ultimately fled the subway system towards the 4/5 lines. The victim suffered a laceration over his left eye and a laceration to his right cheek and was transported by EMS in stable condition to Cobble Hill Hospital.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.