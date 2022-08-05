Two men sought for early-morning Bronx home invasion: NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who are behind an early-morning home in the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 5 a.m. on July 6 two unknown men gained entry to an apartment in a building in the vicinity of Balcom Avenue and Miles Avenue. Once inside, the suspects pulled out firearms and demanded property from the two women, aged 32 and 26 years old, in the apartment.

The suspects took an iPhone, jewelry, handbags, wallets and two credit cards, valued at $1,000 total. The suspect fled the location but later returned and demanded cash from the victims. The crooks were unsuccessful and fled the scene without any additional money. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police released photos of the suspects taken from the incident location and nearby surveillance footage. Both suspects are described as 30-year-old men with slim builds. The first suspect, described as having a light complexion, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, was last seen wearing a black face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. The second suspect, described as having a medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a white face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.