Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for a duo who are said to be involved in a sexually motivated burglary at a Central Park hotel.

Police say that at 4 a.m. on June 4, a 25-year-old woman was at a club when she and two unknown men went back to her hotel, located at 1 Central Park West. The victim stated that she later woke up the next morning and had pain in her private area. The victim found that her Yankee Gucci hat with a butterfly on the left side, valued at $1,500, was missing from her room.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from the hotel: https://www.amny.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/1722-21-Sexually-Motivated-Burg-MSV-20-Pct-FINAL-VIDEO.mp4 The suspects are described as light-skinned men in their mid 20s with slim builds and black hair. The first suspect was last seen wearing an orange and white hoodie sweater, black vest, black pants and black and white sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing and also wearing the victim’s Yankee hat Gucci edition on his head after the incident.