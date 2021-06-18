Two men sought for shooting and injuring man in broad daylight in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a duo who injured a man in a Bronx shooting on Thursday evening.

According to police, at 6:44 p.m. on June 17 an unknown man shot a 24-year-old man in the back and both legs in front of 1551 Sheridan Avenue. The suspect then got on a scooter operated by another unknown man and fled the scene on Sheridan Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private means and is in stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage: https://www.amny.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/1548-21-Assault-44-Pct-06-17-21-VIDEO.mp4 The first suspect is described as wearing sunglasses and all-black clothing. The second suspect, described as having light skin, wore a white baseball cap, a red long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.