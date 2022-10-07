Two men sought for separate subway attacks in Brooklyn and the Bronx

Police are investigating two separate subway attacks that took place in Brooklyn and the Bronx on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 6, a 45-year-old man was headed inside the Grant Avenue subway station when he was approached by an unknown man, who was on a scooter. As the victim tried to go through the turnstile, the suspect got off his scooter, got in front of the victim and slashed him across the right side of his face with an unknown object.

The suspect then fled the station and was last seen riding a scooter in front of 564 Pitkin Avenue. The victim sustained a slash wound to his face and was taken by paramedics to Brookdale Hospital, where he received stitches and was released.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described by police as a man with a dark complexion and a heavy build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, blue jeans and dark sneakers, and riding a black scooter.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, at 8:30 p.m. that same night, a 38-year-old man was leaving a 4 train onto the platform of the 176th Street subway station in the Bronx when he was approached by an unknown man. The man displayed a large knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back and chest in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect then fled the station and was last seen headed westbound on East 176th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he is listed in stable but serious condition.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from the subway station:

The suspect is described by police as an adult man with a dark complexion and medium build, standing 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black Nike sneakers with a gray logo and carrying a black backpack.

There are no arrests in either incident and the investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.