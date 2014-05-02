Two Queens teens arrested for trying to abduct girls, police say

Two Queens teenagers were arrested Thursday night for trying to abduct young girls in a pair of incidents on Wednesday, …

Two Queens teenagers were arrested Thursday night for trying to abduct young girls in a pair of incidents on Wednesday, police said.

Joshua Wright, 17, and Andrew Ghulam, were both charged with attempted unlawful imprisonment, enndangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

In the first incident, one of the suspects wearing a black mask exited a dark-green SUV, approaching an 11-year-old girl before she fled. Shortly after, three 10- and 11-year-old girls were followed by a green Jeep Cherokee. Police said it is believed to be the same vehicle in both cases.

